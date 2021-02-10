Destiny 2 – How to Get Ticuu’s Divination and Catalyst

Season of the Chosen has just begun in Destiny 2 and a whole lot of new Exotics, Quests and other surprises await all of us. A new awesome Bow is featured in this Season Pass, namely Ticuu’s Divination, which is a solar bow that throws flaming arrows that track multiple enemies in one go. I mean, how can you not be excited for such a weapon?

Here is how you can get Ticuu’s Divination and its Catalyst.

Starting off, the Bow is actually really easy to get if you simply buy the Season of the Chosen’s Pass. It’s the free unlockable at the very beginning of the pass, so there you go, enjoy it. If you decide not buying the Season Pass, then it is unlockable for free at Rank 35, which will take a little while to reach.

On the other hand, the Catalyst needs some effort from you to obtain it. First of all, you need to acquire Ticuu’s Divination, obviously. Then, visit the Gunsmith and he will have the Catalyst Quest ready for you, so accept it. What you need to collect for this Quest, is the following:

100 Orbs of Power

Defeat 50 Guardians

Deafeat 100 Combatants

After doing all of the above, here comes the troublesome part. You need to generate 200 Calibration Data through Strikes, Gambit or the Crucible, with wins and higher difficulties offering a bigger amount of Data. Please note that while doing the first requirements, you DO NOT need to use the Ticuu’s Divination, but while gathering the Calibration Data you DO need to defeat 100 Combatants and 50 Guardians with the bow for the final step to be completed.

Finish up with the last part, simply go back to Banshee and the Catalyst will be yours right away. Enjoy!

Season of the Chosen is currently live in Destiny 2.