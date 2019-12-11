Destiny 2 – How to Get Timelost Weapons

In Destiny 2 Season of Dawn there are a handful of new weapons that you can unlock by completing bounties AFTER you’ve unlocked and activated the forges in the game and leveled them up appropriately. These weapons are called Timelost weapons and they are earned by completing bounties.

Once you have unlocked the Obelisks you can then level up their Resonance Rank to access new bounties. Some of these bounties are for the Timelost weapons, and you’ll need to purchase these bounties with Polarized Fractaline and Glimmer once you’ve increased the Resonance Rank of the Obelisk.

Then, once you have the bounty you will have to complete a random objective before the time runs out to earn the Timelost Weapon Bounty. There are different bounties available at different Obelisks, which you can find below:

Mars Obelisk Timelost Weapons

Martyr’s Retribution

Bygones

Line in the Sand

Tangled Shore Obelisk Timelost Weapons

Steelfeather Repeater

Black Scorpion-4SR

Breachlight

Claiming Timelost Weapons

Once you’ve completed the bounty you will simply claim the bounty from your Quests Board and the weapon will be added to your inventory.