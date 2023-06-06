Destiny 2 Operation Fulgurite (Abyss) Mission Guide: Where to Find the Switches While Diving

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Week 3 mission is called Operation Fulgurite and it’s where we finally dive to the Abyss depth. As with the previous Operation missions, Operation Fulgurite continues where the mission ended and shows you how to complete the next Deep Dive section. Here is how to complete Operation Fulgurite in Destiny 2.

How to Complete Operation Fulgurite in Destiny 2

The first part of Operation Fulgurite in Destiny 2, after clearing out some enemies, is finding the switches in the methane sea. You can’t complete the Aquarium Vivarium Triumph just yet, but you might want to know where they are for your next Deep Dive run.

Where Are the Switches in Destiny 2 Operation Fulgurite?

The first switch is on the wall between the two doors. You pick a door and jump down, then you’ll see the switch on the back of the wall in the middle. The door opens on the left side — continue through.

Jump down the red corridor and you’ll find the switch near the back of the room on the back of the manmade pillar. Flip the switch and continue forward.

How to Complete the Egregore Resonator Section

The next sector won’t surprise you — it’s the Egregore Resonator section where you fight off waves of enemies in order to continue.

Defeat all the enemies in the room and dunk their Egregore coral in the pods around the room. Do this three times and you’ll move onto the boss battle.

How to Defeat Kelgorath, Taken from Bones in Destiny 2

Kelgorath, Taken from Bones has three damage phases. Between each damage phase, you need to destroy two Taken orbs on the left and right then top and bottom of the room.

The key to surviving this fight is to take the time to clear the adds. While an overwhelming number of extra enemies in the room, you can easily die and have to restart. Take my advice and clear the adds and you’ll defeat Kelgorath, Taken from Bones in no time.

The last step is to extract the coral, and you’ve finished Operation Fulgurite in Destiny 2. The next step in the Into the Depths Week 3 questline is to play a Deep Dive activity, which is the perfect time to get the Pressure Trials Triumph.

