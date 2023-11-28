Destiny 2 Scalar Potential God Roll: Best PVP and PVE Perks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Scalar Potential is one of the new weapons added to Destiny 2 in Season of the Wish. This Arc Pulse Rifle stands shoulder to shoulder with some of Destiny’s best, especially with its stellar perk pool.

If you’re looking for a Rapid-Fire Frame Pulse Rifle, then Scalar Potential is a perfect fit for you. With an impressive set of base stats and an excellent Origin Trait that comes standard with all Season of the Wish weapons, it’s a good fit for both PVP and PVE.

Here are the base stats for Scalar Potential:

Impact : 23

23 Range: 28

28 Stability: 44

44 Handling: 25

25 Reload Speed: 35

Scalar Potential PVP God Roll

Pulse Rifles are a PVP staple in Destiny 2 and Scalar Potential is no exception. Rapid-Fire Frames give you all the benefits of a standard Pulse Rifle while still keeping you deadly at closer ranges.

Fluted Barrel

Flared Magwell

Enlightened Action

Headseeker

Dragon’s Vengeance

With the combo of Fluted Barrel and Flared Magwell, you’ll have boosted handling and stability with an increased reload speed to boot. Enlightened Action will boost these even further when you deal damage, and then Headseeker makes body shots buff your headshots. Overall, this is a super forgiving PVP Pulse Rifle that lets you make riskier plays.

Dragon’s Vengeance is also a surprisingly good Origin Trait for PVP, particularly in slower modes like Trials of Osiris. When an ally dies or you reach critical health, your magazine will instantly refill and you’ll get a boost to range and handling. It gives you one last fighting chance and helps you clutch rounds more often.

Scalar Potential PVE God Roll

In PVE, Scalar Potential excels at picking foes off from afar. It can still hold its own and protect you in close-range encounters because of its Rapid-Fire Frame, but like most Pule Rifles, you’ll want to use this from a distance while your Fireteam keeps enemies distracted.

Extended Barrel

Flared Magwell

Keep Away

Attrition Orbs

Dragon’s Vengeance

Adding an Extended Barrel to the weapon gives it a bit of added range which really helps, plus the Flared Magwell greatly enhances your reload speed so you can stay in the action longer. Keep Away lets you make the most of that increased range, boosting your stats when no enemies are nearby. Also, Attrition Orbs will generate Orbs of Power via sustained damage. Of course, the Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance is great for any scenario too.

