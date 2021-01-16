Destiny 2 – Trials of Osiris Rewards (January 15 – 19, 2021)

Once more, Trials of Osiris is here for Destiny 2, with some new loot for us to earn. Saint-14, this week’s vendor and announcer for the first time in Destiny 2’s run, opens the gates for this PvP event. Every Friday, on reset time, he is located in the Tower Hangar, so make sure to not miss him. Also, grab his Trial Bounties, which after completion, can earn you some handy tools like the Mercy Passage, which can ‘forgive’ one loss.

For those that are not aware, Trials of Osiris rules are quite straightforward. You are trying to win 7 PvP matches in a row, ending up in a Flawless streak, in order to grab some nice looking rewards, and some of the rarest gear in the game.

Each week the map of this mode is changed, alongside its rewards. Find this week’s map and items, below:

3 wins — Tomorrow’s Answer, Void rocket launcher

5 wins — Exile’s Curse, Arc fusion rifle

7 wins — Astral Horizon, Kinetic shotgun

Flawless streak — Hunter, Titan, Warlock helmet, which is accompanied with the Adept Projectile Speed mod

This week’s map: Pacifica

For those who successfully completed a Flawless run, don’t forget to visit the Lighthouse to claim some other unique rewards, like special Emblems and more. A fancy armor glow is also available for those players, which lasts for the rest of weekend, and can be attached to their Trial of Osiris equipment.

Trials of Osiris start every Friday, 9 am PST, 12 pm EST.