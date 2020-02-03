Game Guides

Destiny 2 – Tribute to the Colonies Quest Guide

Honor Saint-14 by paying tribute to the colonies before you.

February 3rd, 2020 by Jess Menga

saint14d2

To begin the Destiny 2 Tribute to the Colonies quest, go to the Tower hangar to speak with Saint-14. Choose the Tribute to the Colonies quest option to begin the first quest step, Early Colonies.

  • Pro tip: Knock this one out alongside Saint-14’s Cornerstone quest (if you haven’t already completed it) for maximum efficiency.

Early Colonies Quest Step

  • Travel to Titan.
  • Defeat 100 total enemies. As long as they are on Titan, they can be of any class.
  • Lost Sectors and Public Events grant the quickest progress.
  • Once you kill 100 enemies on Titan, you will receive the Lost Colonies quest step.

Lost Colonies Quest Step

  • Travel to Exodus Black on Nessus.
  • Go speak to Failsafe.
  • Once you’re done speaking to Failsafe, you will receive the Remembrance through Service quest step.

Remembrance through Service Quest Step

  • To complete this quest step, do the following on Nessus:
    • Complete 2 Public Events.
    • Complete 1 Patrol.
    • Kill 100 Enemies of any class.
  • Killing 100 enemies should come naturally as you complete the 2 Public Events and 1 Patrol.
  • Once all of these objectives are complete, you will receive the next quest step, Casualties of War.

Casualties of War Quest Step

  • Travel to Trostland in the EDZ.
  • Head to the tower to speak with Devrim Kay, who should be at the top interior.
  • Obtain the next quest step, Protector of the People.

Protector of the People Quest Step

  • To complete this quest step, do the following in the EDZ:
    • Complete 2 Public Events.
    • Complete 1 Patrol.
    • Kill 100 Enemies of any class.
  • Killing 100 enemies should come naturally as you complete the 2 Public Events and 1 Patrol.
  • Once all of these objectives are complete, you will receive the next final quest step, Moving Forward.

Moving Forward Quest Step

  • Return to the Tower.
  • Speak to Saint-14 in the hangar.
  • Place a tribute in Saint-14’s vicinity when prompted.
  • Receive quest reward.

This guide contains all you need to complete Saint-14’s Tribute to the Colonies quest in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on:February 3rd, 2020

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like