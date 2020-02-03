Destiny 2 – Tribute to the Colonies Quest Guide

To begin the Destiny 2 Tribute to the Colonies quest, go to the Tower hangar to speak with Saint-14. Choose the Tribute to the Colonies quest option to begin the first quest step, Early Colonies.
- Pro tip: Knock this one out alongside Saint-14’s Cornerstone quest (if you haven’t already completed it) for maximum efficiency.
Early Colonies Quest Step
- Travel to Titan.
- Defeat 100 total enemies. As long as they are on Titan, they can be of any class.
- Lost Sectors and Public Events grant the quickest progress.
- Once you kill 100 enemies on Titan, you will receive the Lost Colonies quest step.
Lost Colonies Quest Step
- Travel to Exodus Black on Nessus.
- Go speak to Failsafe.
- Once you’re done speaking to Failsafe, you will receive the Remembrance through Service quest step.
Remembrance through Service Quest Step
- To complete this quest step, do the following on Nessus:
- Complete 2 Public Events.
- Complete 1 Patrol.
- Kill 100 Enemies of any class.
- Killing 100 enemies should come naturally as you complete the 2 Public Events and 1 Patrol.
- Once all of these objectives are complete, you will receive the next quest step, Casualties of War.
Casualties of War Quest Step
- Travel to Trostland in the EDZ.
- Head to the tower to speak with Devrim Kay, who should be at the top interior.
- Obtain the next quest step, Protector of the People.
Protector of the People Quest Step
- To complete this quest step, do the following in the EDZ:
- Complete 2 Public Events.
- Complete 1 Patrol.
- Kill 100 Enemies of any class.
- Killing 100 enemies should come naturally as you complete the 2 Public Events and 1 Patrol.
- Once all of these objectives are complete, you will receive the next final quest step, Moving Forward.
Moving Forward Quest Step
- Return to the Tower.
- Speak to Saint-14 in the hangar.
- Place a tribute in Saint-14’s vicinity when prompted.
- Receive quest reward.
This guide contains all you need to complete Saint-14’s Tribute to the Colonies quest in Destiny 2.
