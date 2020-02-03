Destiny 2 – Tribute to the Colonies Quest Guide

To begin the Destiny 2 Tribute to the Colonies quest, go to the Tower hangar to speak with Saint-14. Choose the Tribute to the Colonies quest option to begin the first quest step, Early Colonies.

Pro tip: Knock this one out alongside Saint-14’s Cornerstone quest (if you haven’t already completed it) for maximum efficiency.

Early Colonies Quest Step

Travel to Titan.

Defeat 100 total enemies. As long as they are on Titan, they can be of any class.

Lost Sectors and Public Events grant the quickest progress.

Once you kill 100 enemies on Titan, you will receive the Lost Colonies quest step.

Lost Colonies Quest Step

Travel to Exodus Black on Nessus.

Go speak to Failsafe.

Once you’re done speaking to Failsafe, you will receive the Remembrance through Service quest step.

Remembrance through Service Quest Step

To complete this quest step, do the following on Nessus: Complete 2 Public Events. Complete 1 Patrol. Kill 100 Enemies of any class.

Killing 100 enemies should come naturally as you complete the 2 Public Events and 1 Patrol.

Once all of these objectives are complete, you will receive the next quest step, Casualties of War.

Casualties of War Quest Step

Travel to Trostland in the EDZ.

Head to the tower to speak with Devrim Kay, who should be at the top interior.

Obtain the next quest step, Protector of the People.

Protector of the People Quest Step

To complete this quest step, do the following in the EDZ: Complete 2 Public Events. Complete 1 Patrol. Kill 100 Enemies of any class.

Killing 100 enemies should come naturally as you complete the 2 Public Events and 1 Patrol.

Once all of these objectives are complete, you will receive the next final quest step, Moving Forward.

Moving Forward Quest Step

Return to the Tower.

Speak to Saint-14 in the hangar.

Place a tribute in Saint-14’s vicinity when prompted.

Receive quest reward.

This guide contains all you need to complete Saint-14’s Tribute to the Colonies quest in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on:February 3rd, 2020