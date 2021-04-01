Update 2.16 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With the introduction of a new Strike and a number of behind the scenes tweaks in Destiny 2, a good number of issues came up to the surface, troubling a lot of players and their game sessions. In Update 2.16 and version 3.1.1.2, the team touched upon these specific hiccups, alongside a couple of fixes for the overall performance of the game.

Destiny 2 Update 2.16 Patch Notes / 3.1.1.2

ACTIVITIES

Strike: Proving Grounds

Fixed an issue where players could get out of bounds during the Proving Grounds boss fight. Players must now take on the Right of Proving from an even playing field.



Crucible

Fixed an issue where Heavy ammo spawned under the Distant Shore map in some game modes

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue impacting the glyph puzzles for the Xenophage Exotic quest chain. The Hive glyphs will now correctly react and respond when shot with semi-auto, burst, automatic, or energy weapon variants.



Triumphs

Fixed an issue where the The Insight Terminus Nightfall Triumph wasn’t counting progress.

Rewards

Fixed an issue where Guardian Games Ghosts were removed from inventory. Alongside this hotfix, players who lost Guardian Games Ghosts will receive replacements upon log-in. If your Inventory is full when entering orbit, Ghosts will be forwarded to the Postmaster.



Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.