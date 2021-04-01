Update 2.16 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
With the introduction of a new Strike and a number of behind the scenes tweaks in Destiny 2, a good number of issues came up to the surface, troubling a lot of players and their game sessions. In Update 2.16 and version 3.1.1.2, the team touched upon these specific hiccups, alongside a couple of fixes for the overall performance of the game.
Destiny 2 Update 2.16 Patch Notes / 3.1.1.2
ACTIVITIES
Strike: Proving Grounds
- Fixed an issue where players could get out of bounds during the Proving Grounds boss fight.
- Players must now take on the Right of Proving from an even playing field.
Crucible
- Fixed an issue where Heavy ammo spawned under the Distant Shore map in some game modes
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
Bounties and Pursuits
- Fixed an issue impacting the glyph puzzles for the Xenophage Exotic quest chain.
- The Hive glyphs will now correctly react and respond when shot with semi-auto, burst, automatic, or energy weapon variants.
Triumphs
- Fixed an issue where the The Insight Terminus Nightfall Triumph wasn’t counting progress.
Rewards
- Fixed an issue where Guardian Games Ghosts were removed from inventory.
- Alongside this hotfix, players who lost Guardian Games Ghosts will receive replacements upon log-in.
- If your Inventory is full when entering orbit, Ghosts will be forwarded to the Postmaster.
