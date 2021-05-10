Bungie will be releasing a brand new update to Destiny 2 later this week, and the developer has shown a preview for what’s to come in the patch.

On PS4 the patch will be version number 2.18, although it’s officially known as update 3.2.0. It will bring a new season to Destiny 2 called “Season of the Splicer”. The patch will be available on all platforms on May 11th, 2021.

While full patch notes have not been posted yet, Bungie did post a preview for what’s to come later this week. There will be a ton of new content and changes made to the game.

You can see the partial patch notes for Destiny update 2.18 posted down below.

Destiny 2 Update 2.18 Patch Notes Preview

Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments

Colorblind Support Stasis abilities now have colorblind support: Enemy Crystals Enemy Squall Enemy Duskfield Enemy Bleak Watcher Player highlighting in the Crucible now has colorblind support.

Sublcass Tuning Hunters The freeze detonation from Silence & Squall has been reduced from 12m to 8.5m in radius. Enemy Squall now has a red ring to define area as it approaches. Titans Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends. Fixed an issue in which players can trigger Whisper of Torment by standing in an opponent’s Barricade. Warlocks Shadebinder Bleak Watcher Aspect now grants two fragment slots. Chaos Reach Fixed an issue with Chaos Reach Super that was allowing it to penetrate some thin walls or objects enough to damage and kill opponents on the other side.



Regarding future tuning plans, we also wanted to pull a word from Sandbox Discipline Lead Kevin Yanes:

Kevin: Hey all! The Sandbox team is working on a slew of tuning updates over the next few Seasons. We’re aware of key points of feedback in PvE and PvP. In update 3.2.0, we have a few minor changes to Stasis Hunters and some bug fixes that you see above. Here’s a quick list of some key places we’re actively looking at for the future: Stasis Freeze, Slow accuracy penalties, and Whisper of Hedrons. We will share more with you soon.

Now, back to the patch notes preview!

Nav Mode (Menu that appears when pulling out your Ghost)

Separated Bounties from Quests in Nav Mode.

All Bounties now appear in Nav Mode. They can no longer be tracked as a result.

Category switching on keyboard and mouse can now be controlled with the scroll wheel.

Tracked Triumph now appears in its own Nav Mode category.