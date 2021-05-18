Update 2.20 has arrived for Destiny 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Following up on last week’s Season of the Splicer update and subsequent small hotfix, Bungie had the servers down for a bit today for a new update. This specific patch, which is known as 3.2.0.1 on the Bungie side, focuses on a few different areas including activities, gameplay, and more. Those on PS5 will find this update as 0.1.015.000 as well. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.20.

Destiny 2 Update 2.20 Patch Notes

Activities

Free Roam

Removed Vex Oracles and a Minotaur which were spawned at the end of the Kingship Dock Lost Sector on Tangled Shore.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where applying certain shaders to the Hunter Guardian Games ornament would cause it to glow too brightly and dim out other armor items.

Dreaming City Reverie Dawn armor now correctly includes the full list of shaders a player has unlocked in its shader socket.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where The Last Word ornaments had different recoil behavior than the base version.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Bleak Watcher could allow players to continue using Winter’s Wrath even after running out of Super energy. Bleak Watcher Aspect has now been reenabled.



Power and Progression

Fixed an issue where the Deep Stone Crypt activity node advertises the weekly challenge provides a Pinnacle drop instead of a Powerful drop.

General

Fixed an issue where the Special Finisher mod could be purchased from Ada-1 more than once.

Localization

Fixed an issue where audio was cutting off when interacting with specific NPCs, affecting multiple languages. As you can see above, this patch is split up into multiple areas of the game, though not a ton done in any of them. Rather than adding new content or anything, these are just hotfixes for existing issues that have popped up in the game due to recent updates. This is not that surprising considering the game recently had a larger content update last week, so this one is there to just fix some problems that have arisen since.

Destiny 2 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Don’t forget that the game has a free-to-play variant that you can check out, but you’ll need to purchase the expansions and everything for the full Destiny 2 experience. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Bungie website.