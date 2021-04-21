Destiny 2: What is the Daily Focus Playlist?

Guardian Games are again in the spotlight, with Destiny 2 bringing this time around a brand new feature, the Daily Focus Playlist. Hunters are currently the ones winning the competition, with Warlocks and Titans sitting in the back for now. If you want to keep leading the charge as a Hunter, or want to turn the tables as a Warlock and Titan respectively, then make sure to read below what exactly is the Daily Focus Playlist and give it your best to do so.

What is the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2?

The Daily Focus is pretty much a new mode introduced into the popular FPS, and is placed in a rotated cycle. Strikes, Crucibles and Gambits, all are part of this rotation and you are pitted against players who have the same class as you. Through this playlist, you earn Laurels during the Guardian Games event for getting rare Medals.

In order to access the Daily Focus mode and playlist, you need to open your in-game Director and check the Tower map. There is a small icon representing the Guardian Games, so click it and you should be able to access the current playlist. As mentioned above, the modes and maps in there will be in a certain cycle, so expect different ones being the target of each day, providing additional bonuses as well, accordingly.

There are various objectives in each map, which can be completed for extra rewards. They are optional though, so don’t feel like you ‘must’ do them, if you don’t really care gathering a lot of Laurels and Medals. The more you complete. the more resources you get and trade them respectively for the event’s rewards. Please note that there is a cap though, so make sure to not have it at max when you start a match.

That would describe the Daily Focus playlists and what they offer to the game. A refreshing new way of completing Guardian Games’ objectives, therefore a welcome addition to Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.