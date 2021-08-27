Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory (August 27-31, 2021)

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Each Friday in Destiny 2, Xur, Agent of the Nine makes an appearance across the game’s different planets to dole out exotic weapons and engrams to Guardians. Xur’s Location in Destiny 2 changes every week and currently Xur will stop in on Friday and leave on weekly reset. Check back to this page each week to find out where Xur is and what his inventory is for the week.

Destiny 2’s Xur Location This Week – August 27-31st, 2021

Xur is located within the Tower until the weekly reset on Tuesday the 31st.

Destiny 2’s Xur Inventory This Week – August 27-31st, 2021

Tractor Cannon – Power Shotgun – 29 Legendary Shards Intrinsic: Repulsor Force – This weapon emits a powerful impulse that pushes enemies away, suppresses their abilities, and makes them more vulnerable to all incoming damage. Trait: The Scientific Method – Damaging an opponent temporarily increases speed and handling.

– Power Shotgun – 29 Legendary Shards Knucklehead Radar – Hunter Helmet – 23 Legendary Shards Mobility – 17 Resilience –3 Recovery – 12 Discipline – 17 Intellect – 10 Strength – 2

– Hunter Helmet – 23 Legendary Shards Doom Fang Pauldron – Titan Gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards Mobility – 13 Resilience – 17 Recovery – 3 Discipline – 9 Intellect – 13 Strength – 8

– Titan Gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards Promethium Spur – Warlock Legs – 23 Legendary Shards Mobility – 12 Resilience – 12 Recovery – 6 Discipline -2 Intellect – 17 Strength – 14

– Warlock Legs – 23 Legendary Shards

How to find Xur

Xur will generally arrive at predetermined locations on different planets and zones in the Destiny 2 game. Xur can be in different locations each week, but he’ll be there for a set amount of time.

Xur arrives every Friday at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 6 pm BST. Xur will stay until the following weekly reset, so be sure to get to him and his good soon!

What Does Xur Sell?

Xur sells very rare Exotic Weapons and Exotic Armor in Destiny 2. He allows players to trade in-game currency of Legendary Shards in exchange for exotic-level weapons and armor for each class in the game. Every week Xur will have an exotic piece of armor for each class in Destiny 2: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock. He’ll also have an exotic weapon for sale, which all classes can use.

How to Purchase Items from Xur

Once you find Xur you’ll need to have the appropriate type of currency to make transactions with him. To purchase exotic gear you’ll need to have a lot of Legendary Shards which can be collected by breaking down or dismantling legendary or exotic gear.

Xur also sells Fated Engrams in exchange for Legendary Shards. Fated Engrams are guaranteed to give you an Exotic item that you do not currently own. If you purchase a Fated Engram you may receive any of the game’s exotic weapons and armor, so long as you don’t already own it.

Who is Xur?

Xur is a traveling vendor in Destiny 2 who is of the Firstborn awoken race. He is presumed to be of the male gender. His current location is constantly unknown, as he comes and goes freely selling his strange Curios and Exotic items to Guardians.

Check back each week for future locations of Xur and the exotic Destiny 2 items this mysterious vendor has for sale.