Update 02.002.000 has arrived for Destruction AllStars, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

One of the new things added to Destruction AllStars on June 2nd is an all-new multiplayer mode. The new mode is called Blitz which is a 12 player game. 3 teams are made up of 4 members each. The update itself was released on June 2nd and it should be rolling out worldwide today.

Most of today’s patch is about Blitz mode so it does not look like the developer has made other major changes to the game. You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Destruction AllStars Update 02.002.000 Patch Notes (PS5)

⚡⚡ New Multiplayer game mode, BLITZ! ⚡⚡

Blitz is a 12 player mode, split between 4 teams with 3 players on each.

Play Blitz, and earn earn exclusive weekly rewards.

Blitz is designed around competitive play.

At launch it’s unranked. (The introduction of ranks/levels in Blitz will come later down the road)

Added a new weekly challenge for Blitz.

Added two seasonal challenges exclusive to Blitz.

If you want to know more about this update or to contact the developer directly, you can check out details on the game’s Reddit page. Destruction AllStars is out now for the PlayStation 5 console.