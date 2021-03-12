Destruction AllStars Update 1.3.1. Patch Notes

Update 1.3.1. has arrived for Destruction AllStars and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. There’s some new features and improvements added to this PS5 exclusive.

Destruction AllStars only came out for PS5 last month, but the fact that it’s free for PlayStation Plus members means there are lots of players. The game will remain free until April where it will cost you $19.99 to buy.

Originally the developer wanted the game to be full price so it’s nice they offered it for free in the first place. Anyway, the new update adds some improvements to the gameplay as well as new skins and more. You can read the full patch notes posted below.

Destruction AllStars 1.3.1 Patch Notes

NEW: Mayhem 8v8 Playlist now available in Multiplayer. This featured playlist is available for two weeks.

Weekly Challenges will now reward Destruction Points alongside AllStar Coins.

Increased the amount of AllStar Coins players receive upon leveling up.

Added 9 new AllStar skins to the game. Added the first Heroic and Legendary tier skins – a significant uplift compared to previous tiers.

End game podium for solo game modes has been expanded to include the top three players.

Added an emote prompt on the end game podium screen.

Fixed an issue where moving from training to multiplayer affected the audio experience, including announcer voice over.

Fixed an issue that would cause the camera to become detached from the player.

Fixed an issue that caused parties to split when queuing at the end of a game. This should help mitigate imbalanced teams in multiplayer games.

Fixed an issue that caused some badges to unlock when achieving the unlock condition of other badges. We are still actively investigating reports of Trophies not unlocking alongside badges.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the “Wreck Smoke Commander” Star Objective in Lupita’s Leader of the Pack Challenge Series.

Fixed Player level number. This should now be correctly reflected across all areas of the UI.

Fixed several UI issues.

Improved matchmaking reliability when finding players. This should help mitigate instances of players getting stuck in an infinite search.

Improved HUD messaging relating to player ping. Players experiencing high latency for a prolonged time will receive a minor notification in the bottom right of the HUD, near the mini-map.

Improved matchmaking stability.

As always, make sure to contact the developer on social media if you have any comments about the new updates made to the game.

Destruction AllStars is available now for the PS5 system. To read more about the patch notes, you can visit the game’s Reddit page.

- This article was updated on:March 12th, 2021