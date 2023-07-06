Diablo 4 Stats Explained: What Do Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity Do?

What does each stat in Diablo 4 mean?

July 6th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has a lot of stats, conditions, and status ailments that can feel confusing and overwhelming. In this guide, I’ll detail what each stat means in Diablo 4 and why they are important.

Related: Best Diablo 4 Codex of Power Aspect for Every Class – Explained

Diablo 4: Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity Explained

There are four main stats in Diablo 4 that every character, regardless of class, has. These four stats are Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity and they affect each class differently.

Note: The main stats are different than the many status ailments and conditions, of which we have a detailed guide to help you understand.

The four stats affect every class the same as well as offer additional bonuses per class. Here are the standard stat meanings for Dexterity, Intelligence, Willpower, and Strength in Diablo 4:

  • Strength: +1 increase to Armor per stat point.
  • Dexterity: +0.025% increase to Dodge Chance per stat point.
  • Intelligence: +0.05% increase to All Resistance per stat point.
  • Willpower: +0.1% increase to Healing Received and +0.25% Overpower Damage per stat point.

How Does Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity Affect Each Diablo 4 Class?

Diablo-4-Save
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

With Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Willpower providing a basic boost in the ways defined above, these four stats each apply a specific bonus based on your class. Here is what the class-specific stat bonuses do in Diablo 4:

StatBarbarianRogueSorcererNecromancerDruid
Strength+0.1% Skill Damage+0.1% Resource Generation
Willpower+0.1% Resource Generation+0.1% Resource Generation+0.1% Resource Generation+0.1% Skill Damage
Intelligencex0.02% Critical Strike Chance+0.1% Skill Damage+0.1% Skill Damage+0.1% Resource Generation
Dexterity+0.02% Critical Strike Chance+0.1% Skill Damagex0.02% Critical Strike Chancex0.02% Critical Strike Chancex0.02% Critical Strike Chance

To clarify, any Skill Damage is damage dealt with your abilities and skills. Any Resource Generation is how your class generates the equivalent of mana (the blue/green/purple pool right of the red health pool you use to perform abilities and skills). The higher your Critical Strike Chance, the better chance you have at dealing Critical Strike damage.

And that is how stats work in Diablo 4. Hopefully, this guide cleared up any confusion you had. Feel free to use it to create the best class you can, like the best Rogue that focuses on Intelligence for a higher Critical Strike Chance or the best Druid that focuses on Willpower for high Skill Damage.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson now works fulltime as a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game for over a year and a half. His Bachelor's Degree in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB has shaped him to be a strong writer and editor. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :