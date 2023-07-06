Diablo 4 Stats Explained: What Do Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity Do?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has a lot of stats, conditions, and status ailments that can feel confusing and overwhelming. In this guide, I’ll detail what each stat means in Diablo 4 and why they are important.

Diablo 4: Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity Explained

There are four main stats in Diablo 4 that every character, regardless of class, has. These four stats are Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity and they affect each class differently.

Note: The main stats are different than the many status ailments and conditions, of which we have a detailed guide to help you understand.

The four stats affect every class the same as well as offer additional bonuses per class. Here are the standard stat meanings for Dexterity, Intelligence, Willpower, and Strength in Diablo 4:

Strength: +1 increase to Armor per stat point.

+1 increase to Armor per stat point. Dexterity: +0.025% increase to Dodge Chance per stat point.

+0.025% increase to Dodge Chance per stat point. Intelligence: +0.05% increase to All Resistance per stat point.

+0.05% increase to All Resistance per stat point. Willpower: +0.1% increase to Healing Received and +0.25% Overpower Damage per stat point.

How Does Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity Affect Each Diablo 4 Class?

With Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Willpower providing a basic boost in the ways defined above, these four stats each apply a specific bonus based on your class. Here is what the class-specific stat bonuses do in Diablo 4:

Stat Barbarian Rogue Sorcerer Necromancer Druid Strength +0.1% Skill Damage +0.1% Resource Generation Willpower +0.1% Resource Generation +0.1% Resource Generation +0.1% Resource Generation +0.1% Skill Damage Intelligence x0.02% Critical Strike Chance +0.1% Skill Damage +0.1% Skill Damage +0.1% Resource Generation Dexterity +0.02% Critical Strike Chance +0.1% Skill Damage x0.02% Critical Strike Chance x0.02% Critical Strike Chance x0.02% Critical Strike Chance

To clarify, any Skill Damage is damage dealt with your abilities and skills. Any Resource Generation is how your class generates the equivalent of mana (the blue/green/purple pool right of the red health pool you use to perform abilities and skills). The higher your Critical Strike Chance, the better chance you have at dealing Critical Strike damage.

And that is how stats work in Diablo 4. Hopefully, this guide cleared up any confusion you had. Feel free to use it to create the best class you can, like the best Rogue that focuses on Intelligence for a higher Critical Strike Chance or the best Druid that focuses on Willpower for high Skill Damage.

