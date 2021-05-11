Update 4.03 has arrived for Dirt 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
May 11th, 2021 brings the new Red Bull Revolution update to the game which means additional content for owners of Dirt 5. The update should be rolling out now for PC, Xbox and PlayStation owners of the game. If you have the Google Stadia version of the game, this update will be released at a later date.
Aside from new content being available for the game, a ton of technical issues have been resolved. Some of these fixes are platform specific.
Anyway, you can check out the patch notes for today’s big update posted down below.
Dirt 5 Update 4.03 Patch Notes
CONTENT & FEATURES
- Official Red Bull liveries – eight liveries for multiple cars
- Cross-platform matchmaking – available in Online Public lobbies for races and party events
- Red Bull arch added to Playgrounds Create mode
- Wet and stormy weather conditions added for all Playgrounds locations
- Ghost lap time options added to Time Trial and Gate Crasher events
- Stats stickers – new Driver Card stickers available for reaching progression milestones
TECHNICAL CHANGES
- Chinese and Korean Localisation added
- Further fixes for crashes on Xbox One/Xbox One S, particularly on Ice Breaker events
- Fixed crash occurrences when scrolling through rewards for specific sponsors
- Fixed instances of crashes when attempting to select ‘Wireless Controller’ from the Input Settings
- Fixed crash occurrence when backing out of Photo Mode shortly after changing weather conditions
- Further checks and balances for currency payouts across multiple game modes
- PC: Fixed instances of driver animations not appearing in cockpit cam
- PC: Fixed instances of raytraced shadows appearing incorrectly
- PC: Further fixes for instances of crashes, particularly when using a Nvidia 3090 graphics card
- PC: Fanatec Clubsport v2.5 no longer defaults to a pedal preset and saves user-selected data
- PC: User-selected wheel rim presets are now stored in save data, meaning players no longer have to reselect a preset every time they boot the game
- The ‘Up’ and ‘Down’ controls on a d-pad are no longer locked to changing camera view, and can be bound to different actions by the player
- Xbox One: Fixed crash occurrence when signing out of a player profile whilst in Playgrounds
- PS5: Fixed crash occurrence in Playgrounds when a player deletes their only published Playground
- PS5: Fixed softlock occurrences when selecting ‘Show More’ in Playgrounds Discover mode
If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. Dirt 5 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.