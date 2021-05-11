Update 4.03 has arrived for Dirt 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

May 11th, 2021 brings the new Red Bull Revolution update to the game which means additional content for owners of Dirt 5. The update should be rolling out now for PC, Xbox and PlayStation owners of the game. If you have the Google Stadia version of the game, this update will be released at a later date.

Aside from new content being available for the game, a ton of technical issues have been resolved. Some of these fixes are platform specific.

Anyway, you can check out the patch notes for today’s big update posted down below.

Dirt 5 Update 4.03 Patch Notes

CONTENT & FEATURES

Official Red Bull liveries – eight liveries for multiple cars

Cross-platform matchmaking – available in Online Public lobbies for races and party events

Red Bull arch added to Playgrounds Create mode

Wet and stormy weather conditions added for all Playgrounds locations

Ghost lap time options added to Time Trial and Gate Crasher events

Stats stickers – new Driver Card stickers available for reaching progression milestones

TECHNICAL CHANGES