Update 4.04 has arrived for Dirt 5 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Officially the patch is known as update 4.04, although it shows up as version 04.004.000 on the PS5 console. The numbers don’t make a difference though because the update is identical on all platforms.

Aside from PS4 and PS5, the patch is also now available on June 1st for the PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of Dirt 5.

One of the biggest additions to today’s patch is steering wheel support for various different devices. It also looks like some trophies have been fixed for the PlayStation versions of the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Dirt 5 Update 4.04 Patch Notes

PS4/5 – Wheel support added for multiple racing wheels and peripherals on PlayStation 4/5: Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel – Officially licensed for PS4™ Fanatec Podium Racing Wheel F1 – Officially licensed for PS4™ Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel BMW GT2 (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Porsche 918 RSR (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Universal Hub (Add-on) Fanatec CSL Steering Wheel McLaren GT3 (Add-on) Fanatec CSL Steering Wheel P1 PS4 (Add-on) Fanatec CSR Elite Pedals (Add-on) Fanatec CSL Elite Pedals (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Pedals V1 (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Pedals V2 (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Pedals V3 (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Pedals V3i (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Handbrake (Add-on) Fanatec ClubSport Shifter (Add-on)

