Update 1.18 has arrived for DiRT Rally 2.0, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Codemasters released the new update on April 8th, 2021 and it should be hitting all platforms by the time you read this post. Most of the purpose of the patch is to add new liveries to many of the great cars that are featured in the game.

There are also a few hardware fixes made to some steering wheels that players may use while playing the game. You can read the full patch notes of the new update posted down below.

DiRT Rally 2.0 Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Content:

New Livery: SUBARU Impreza 1995 – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Black)

New Livery: SUBARU Impreza 1995 – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Blue)

New Livery: SUBARU Impreza 1995 – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Red)

New Livery: SUBARU Impreza 1995 – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Yellow)

New Livery: SUBARU Impreza 1995 – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Green)

New Livery: SUBARU Impreza 1995 – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Pink)

New Livery: Volkswagen Polo R Supercar – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Black)

New Livery: Volkswagen Polo R Supercar – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Blue)

New Livery: Volkswagen Polo R Supercar – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Red)

New Livery: Volkswagen Polo R Supercar – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Yellow)

New Livery: Volkswagen Polo R Supercar – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Green)

New Livery: Volkswagen Polo R Supercar – DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series (Pink)

Hardware:

Added support for Logitech TRUEFORCE™ hardware (ie: Logitech G HUB G923 racing wheels).

Resolved multiple Logitech-related issues that arose from Version 1.17 update.

Cars:

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 – Resolved issue where engine audio file reverted to older iteration (previously used in Version 1.15).

Miscellaneous:

Updated Volkswagen logo in menu screens to match new real-world version.

It has been noted that this will be the final update made to the game. This makes sense since it came out in 2019 and more focus is being made to newer games.

DiRT Rally 2.0 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. For more info about the update, you can read the full notes on the official website.