Update 1.07 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZA/UM has released a lot of patch notes since the PS4 and PS5 versions of Disco Elysium came out just a few weeks ago. Well today looks like a small update that fixes some issues that people have been having with the current state of the game.

The only patch notes that have been released so far with this update is from the PS4’s update history with the game. This patch has been released on April 27th, 2021.

You can read the small patch notes associated with this patch posted down below.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Rework of saves to avoid corruption.

Memory Optimization

ZA/UM has not released any patch notes of their own, but we will be sure to update this post as soon as we can if more details are to be revealed. You can keep up to date by visiting the game’s official website.

Disco Elysium is out now for PC, PS5, PS4 and Google Stadia. The game is coming sometime later this year for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.