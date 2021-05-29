Update 1.09 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZA/UM has now released patches for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut earlier this week. It does not appear as if the PC version of the game has its own patch though.

If you are playing the game on PS4, the patch number is 1.09. If you are playing on PS5, the patch numbering is 01.007.000. Despite the different names, the patch should have the same function on both PlayStation consoles.

ZA/UM has not released its own patch notes today, but info comes from the PS4’s own update history for the game. You can check out the small patch notes posted down below.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Fixing bug with gameplay pause menu shown on create new character menu

Fix hang when try to talk with Klaasje

Fix rare hang on ZA/UM logo intro

Voice Over fixes

As you can see, it’s just bug fixes for the game and nothing else too major. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 consoles.