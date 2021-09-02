Update 1.12 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today is September 2nd, 2021 for most of the world and developer ZA/UM has released a new update for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. This patch should now be rolling out for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

If you are playing on PS4, the update should show up as version 1.12. For those of you playing the game on PS5, the update number is 01.012.000.

While today’s new update does not feature anything too interesting, it does add some small improvements. They have made the font size bigger and improvements have been made to the UI. Some general bug fixes have also been done. Ypu can read the details down below.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Increased the maximum font size

Improvements on UI in general

Various bugfixes

You can also read what was available in the previous update patch too.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Memory optimisations for PlayStation 4 and 5.

File management refactoring and save game optimisation.

Controller and player interaction improvements.

Information taken above is from OrbisPatches.com. Disco Elysium is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms.