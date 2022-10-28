Disney Mirrorverse Tier List (October 2022)

As you venture into the world of Disney Mirrorverse, you’ll come to find that you’ve got plenty of Guardians to choose from to help you save the worlds you inhabit. While this title may be the polar opposite of another popular Disney title, Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll still find that it is an entertaining game that deserves your attention.

However, if you’ve found yourself stuck and can’t seem to find out who to keep on your team, you’re not alone. While a Tier List may be a personal opinion, you’ll find that these characters will help you win almost every battle you enter. Let’s dive right in and find out who you need to unlock in Disney Mirrorverse, and where they stand on our Tier List!

Best Characters In Disney Mirrorverse

As you begin your game, you’ll want to find out which characters to start working towards right away. While every Guardian has its own key points that make them special, some will just outclass others in an almost immediate fashion. Let’s dive in and find out who the big winners are for today’s Tier List!

F-Tier Heroes in Disney Mirrorverse

While you may be able to use these characters at the start of the game, they’ll soon find themselves overshadowed by the other characters in the game. While it may be a shame if you like these Disney icons, you can only hope they get buffed in the future.

Tinkerbell

Dory

Merida

Goofy

Judy Hopps

D-Tier Heroes in Disney Mirrorverse

You’ll be able to get a bit of extra mileage from these characters, but after a while, you’re going to need to put them off to the side to bring some better players to the field. While they may have a few redeeming factors, they’re going to lose their luster quickly.

Rapunzel

Mulan

Belle

Ursula

Mike Wazowski

Baymax

C-Tier Heroes In Disney Mirrorverse

These are the characters that will get you through the majority of the game. While they may still be outclassed by other Guardians, you’ll be able to carry them alongside you on your adventure until you’re near the very end. While they may have a few flaws, you’ll be able to use these much longer than most.

Hades

Ian Lightfoot

Baloo

Maui

Tron

Jack Sparrow

Alladin

Sully

Hercules

B-Tier Heroes in Disney Mirrorverse

Excellent characters to choose from, especially if you’re in the midgame. You won’t need to worry too much when using these characters, even if they are a bit outclassed by some of the bigger Guardians in the game. You’ll be able to weather the storm when playing with any of these characters.

Donald Duck

EVE

Oogie Boogie

Woody

Captain Hook

Frank Wolff

Violet Parr

Genie

Snow White

Elsa

Minnie Mouse

Gaston

A-Tier Heroes In Disney Mirrorverse

These are characters that you’ll want to unlock as soon as possible, as you’ll be able to use them to carry you through some of the toughest battles in the game. No matter who you pick from this list, you’ll be in good hands no matter where you are in this RPG.

Stich

Scar

Anger

Cruella De Vil

Mickey Mouse

Anna

Mr. Incredible

The Evil Queen

Buzz Lightyear

Hiro Hamada

S-Tier Heroes In Disney Mirrorverse

These are going to be the belle of the ball when it comes to characters that you can choose, as they are going to offer the best moves and powers in the game. No matter how long it takes, you’ll want to keep these characters in your crew as you continue to fight the good fight.

Zurg

Ariel

Wall-E

Jack Skellington

Simba

Maleficent

Scrooge McDuck

As you continue on your journey, you’ll find new characters are still being added to the game, so keep your eyes peeled to see where they land on our list! No matter what kind of gamer you are, you’ll find plenty of fun to be had in the world of Disney Mirrorverse.

Disney Mirrorverse is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022