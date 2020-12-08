Division 2 Title Update 12 (version 1.29) Patch Notes

Division 2 Season 4: End of Watch has officially begun, finally offering up *SPOILER ALERT* the Division agent-turned-traitor, Faye Lau, as the primary target in the latest manhunt. Accompanying the new season’s kick-off is Title Update 12, bringing Ubisoft’s shooter up to version 1.29.

Title Update 12 brings a slew of changes and additions. New gear, an easier path to god rolls, Summit changes, and much more. The amount of text you are about to scroll through speaks to the plethora of content and tweaks that have found their way into Season 4.

There’s too much to summarize. Begin the journey of reading through the patch notes below and utilize the category headers to zone in on the portions you find most relevant or interesting.

Division 2 Title Update 12 Patch Notes

New Season – End of Watch

A new season is almost upon us! Starting on December 8th, End of Watch offers 12 weeks of in-game activities and unique rewards. Season 4 brings a new Seasonal Manhunt, new Leagues, a new Global event and new unique rewards, as well as two Apparel Events.

New Manhunt tasking you to take on 5 rogue agents over a 12-week period starting December 8th. Bring down all five to unlock the new Achilles Pulse skill variant. Faye Lau, infamous Rogue Agent is this Season’s prime target.

New Global Event Golden Bullet.

New Apparel Events Outguard and Codename: Nightmare

New Leagues Viper, Kestrel, Magnus & Circe.

New Rewards 2 new Exotics 1 new Gear Set 2 new Named Weapons 2 new Named Gear 1 new Brand Set

Participating in the activities above will earn players Season experience contributing to their Season level.

Playing Conflict will contribute XP by gaining Conflict Levels beyond 30.

Playing in the Dark Zone will contribute XP by gaining DZ Levels beyond 30.

New Feature: Optimization Station

Title Update 12 marks the return of a powerful tool for your endgame builds – the Optimization Station. With it, you’ll be able to wring the full potential out of each piece of gear you use for a price. The Optimization Station will be a new menu accessible via the Recalibration Station and will require newly introduced resource currencies to operate. With it, you can improve gear Attributes beyond their current rolls to their upper limits.

Upgrade the attributes of any weapon or gear piece in your inventory step-by-step to their maximum values.

Requires new materials sourced from all over the game.

Alloys and Weaves – Acquired by deconstructing High-end or better loot.

Tactical Assessments – Acquired by defeating final bosses in missions, bounties, and the summit. (Greater difficulties yield larger amounts.)

Field Recon Data – Acquired by completing Control Points in the LZ, Landmarks in the DZ, and some Summit floors. (Greater difficulties yield larger amounts.)

SHD Calibration – Rewarded for certain daily and weekly projects.

All materials may be crafted. Crafting blueprints may be rewarded from high-tier control points or from project completion.

SHD Calibration + Field Recon Data can also be acquired from Summit Caches which are rewarded for completing the new Summit Challenges. They may also be acquired by leveling you SHD watch.

In addition, we made the following changes based on PTS feedback:

Optimization Material drops for Rogue Agent Encounters: Rogue Agents now drop a random stack of weapon or gear optimization materials. The final rogue will drop a random stack of Tactical Assessment materials and a stack each of gear and weapon optimization materials.



New Feature: Global Event Vendor

The way Global Event rewards work will change with Title Update 12. You will now earn stars by completing Global Event Challenges, which can be spent in the Global Event Shop. Here, you will be able to buy Crafting Caches, Season Caches, Exotic Caches, and more.

3 Star Caches Recalibration Resource Cache Brand Resource Cache Weapon Resource Cache

7 Star Caches Season Cache Named Item Cache

12 Star Caches Optimization Cache

20 Star Cache Exotic Cache



Please bear in mind that any unspent Stars at the end of the Global Event will be lost.

The Summit Improvements

Developer comment: With the TU12 changes to The Summit, we want to round out the experience with a new progression system, commendations and more.

Summit Challenges

Players can activate two Summit Challenges at a time 1 Tactical + 1 Ascent These are specific to each player, but in groups it is likely more advantageous to have the same Challenges activated together

Each Summit Challenge can be completed only once per 1-100 climb All finished Challenges reset once you’ve finished floor 100 In progress ones maintain their state

Rewards increase per Challenge completed Rewards include Targeted Loot items, Summit Challenge Caches (which have Optimization & Recal Materials), XP and more

New tab on Mega-Map screen to activate these Challenges

Commendations

Added 15 new commendations for the Summit

Additional Gameplay Improvements

Adjusted Summit Weekly project to now only require completing 30 floors

Completing every third floor and every tenth floor now rewards an additional targeted loot item This would be on completing floors: 3, 6, 9, 10, 13, …, 96, 99, 100

Added a new objective type and a couple new objective variants

Adjusted the frequency of specific objectives This should make encountering multiple drone objectives in a row less frequent

Adjusted the frequency of Rogue Agent encounters in the Summit Reduced cooldown between when you can encounter Rogues a second time



New Exotics

Exotic Shotgun – Scorpio Shotgun based upon the SIX12. Talent – Septic Shock Shooting a target applies stacks of venom, which last for 10s. Increasing stacks adds more severe debuffs to the target. PVE: 1 – Poison (PVP Bleed) 3 – Disorient (PVP Disrupt) 6 – Shock (PVP Ensnare) 7 – Target takes 20% damage (from all sources) PVP: 2 – Bleed 4 – Disrupt 7 – Ensnare 8 – Target takes 20% damage (from all sources)

Exotic Holster – Waveform Talent – Alternating Current Generate a stack of 3% Skill Damage on one of your skills every second, capping at 10 stacks. After 10 seconds at the cap the stacks transfer to your other skill. The process then repeats ad-infinitum.

Exotic – Capacitor Assault Rifle based upon the PDR. Rewarded by completing 5 Summit Challenge in a single ascent Talent – Capacitance Shooting enemies builds stacks to a cap of 40. Each stack grants 1.5% Skill Damage. After 5 seconds, stacks decay 1 per second. For each utility core gain 7.5% Weapon Damage.



New Gear Set

Rigger

Set bonuses:

2+ Piece Bonus +15% Skill Haste

3+ Piece Bonus 15% Skill Duration

4+ Piece Bonus Tend and Befriend Interacting with your deployed skills grants the skill 25% skill damage for 10s. This buff cannot be refreshed.

Interactions include: Using / Deploying the Skill Changing the skills target Healing the skill

4+ Chest: Increase the damage buff from 25% to 50%

4+ Backpack Cancelling your skills will reset their cooldown.



New Skill Variant

Achilles Pulse

Target a single enemy with a pulse which identifies weaknesses, highlights them and causes any damage to those areas to take extra headshot damage. Useful for solo snipers, or as a support skill user painting targets for your teammates.

Note: This skill will become unlockable in-game when the Prime Target of Season 4 becomes available..

New Named Items

Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle: Scalpel

Talent – Future Perfection Weapon kills grant +1 skill tier for 19s. Stacks up to 3 times. Weapon kills at skill tier 6 grant overcharge for 15s. Overcharge Cooldown: 90s



PDR Assault Rifle: Test Subject

Talent – Perfectly In Sync Hitting an enemy grants +20% skill damage for 5s. Using a skill or damaging an enemy with a skill grants +20% weapon damage for 5s. Damage increases are doubled while both buffs are active at the same time.



Empress International Chest: Caesar’s Guard

Talent – Perfectly Skilled Skill kills have a 30% chance to reset skill cooldowns.



Empress International Backpack: Battery Pack

Talent – Perfectly Calculated Kills from cover reduce skill cooldowns by 15%.



New Gear Brand

Empress International

Set bonuses:

1: +10% Skill Health

2: +10% Skill Damage

3: +10% Skill Efficiency

New Weapons

Marksman Rifle: Tactical .308

Assault Rifle: PDR

New Directive

Ragers “Killing an enemy fills the Rage Meter of nearby hostiles. Rage depletes over time. A full Rage Meter makes an enemy “Enraged” (which grants overheal). Killing an Enraged enemy removes all the rage from nearby hostiles. An empty Rage Meter makes an Enraged enemy return to normal.” Replaces the Special Ammo directive in Mission and Global Difficulty selection This directive is also available in the Summit (which increases the total selectable directives to 10 for the Summit)



Gameplay Changes

New Functionality: Skill Pickup

The Turret skill platform can now be picked up after being deployed. The pickup functions in the same way as the Hive pickup, (the player presses and holds the skill button whilst next to the skill). The turret cooldown will be reduced, either based on remaining duration or remaining ammo. The less duration or ammo remaining, the longer the cooldown it will go onto.

New Functionality: ‘Always show mask’ option

The ability to toggle your mask on/off anywhere will now be available as an option for those who want to fine tune the look of their agents.

Mod Filtering UI Improvements

Can filter out by type (Defensive, Offensive, Utility)

Can also filter by specific mod type (Critical Hit Chance, Health, Skill Haste, etc.)

Balance

Exotics

Bighorn Increased magazine size to 40 (from 30)

Big Game Hunter Talent When scoped, switches to semi-automatic fire mode, dealing 450% weapon damage with each shot. Headshots grant +2% headshot damage. Stacks up to 50 times. Once at full stacks, 10 stacks decay every 4 seconds until all stacks have been removed. Headshots delay decaying of stacks. This change to how stacks decay should reward players who are able to continue getting headshots by allowing them to maintain their damage bonus because of their accuracy.



Inventory Space

Increased the inventory space for each character to 150 (from 100)

Loadout Slots

Increased the number of loadouts for Inventory and Apparel to 16 (from 12)

Skills

Repair Trap Buffed radius to be 0.75m (from 0.5) Increased base healing amount by 25% Reduced base cooldown to 40 seconds (from 60)



Reduced PvP damage of the Shrapnel Trap.

Bug Fixes