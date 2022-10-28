Do You Have to Play Bayonetta 1 and 2 Before Bayonetta 3?

If you’re looking to embark on the grand journey that Bayonetta 3 has laid down, you may be wondering if you need to jump into the previous titles before giving this one a spin. While some games require intricate knowledge of the subject matter, is Bayonetta 3 one of them?

Let’s dive in and find out what you may be missing if you jump straight into this new entry, or if it’s a series that doesn’t fully mesh up with one another. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest entry in this truly bewitching franchise, and if you need to play through the previous games to enjoy this title!

Should You Play Bayonetta 1 & 2 Before Playing Bayonetta 3?

Absolutely. While you may be able to jump in and enjoy the newest entry without any prior knowledge of the series, you would be doing yourself a disservice. While there are new characters, such as Viola that help shake things up, the sights and sounds of the previous titles are things that you should have in your mind before jumping into this new title. You definitely won’t have as much fun hunting down Chaos Gears if you don’t know the full story.

With the number of characters that make an appearance in this title, you may be wondering what their backstories are, and why they matter to the lore of the franchise. Plus, with the amount of out-of-this-world set-pieces that previous titles have brought the franchise, they’re a sight to behold. Even though Bayonetta 1 is an older title at this point, originally launching during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, it’s a fantastic title that still stands out today. You can even find it on Steam at a reduced price if the Nintendo Switch price is scaring you away, as it goes on sale quite often.

Bayonetta 2 took things to new heights but was almost lost to time due to its exclusive release on the Nintendo Wii U. While it was never bound to be a system seller, the fast-paced and frenetic energy that it still brings to the table is unmatched by any of its rival games. Its introduction and first level are something that has yet to be matched by any other game released to date.

With both of these titles also available on the Nintendo Switch, they’re something that need to be experienced in their entirety before jumping into the newest game so you can truly appreciate how the franchise has grown over the years. While there are a few things that have changed, Bayonetta is one of the baddest characters in the history of gaming and deserves your time and attention.

Technically, you don’t need to play all of the other titles, but with the rich backstories that characters have built over the years, you really should devote the time to this whole franchise. The previous two entries in the franchise have built up a legacy for a reason, and shouldn’t be ignored to jump straight into this title.

With her new general look and style in the game being something different, you’ll need to know a fair bit about the game to understand the overarching story. And while the previous titles may be lacking the Naive Angel Mode which tones down the sexuality a fair bit, you’ll still find that there are plenty of amazing reasons to visit Bayonetta 1 and 2 before coming into this third entry.

Bayonetta 3 is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022