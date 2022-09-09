NBA 2K23 just launched, and players worldwide are already enjoying the new installment from the 2K franchise that, year after year, has brought joy to thousands of players. Many players are worried about if NBA 2K23 has crossplay and cross-save. Luckily for them, we will answer this question promptly, so all of you can start dominating in all the game modes without worrying about losing any progress no matter the platform on which you play.

Does NBA 2K23 Have Crossplay and Cross-Save?

NBA 2K23 has cross-save capabilities, but at the time of this article, it does not have crossplay. According to the official NBA 2K23 FAQ, NBA 2K23 will feature MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet within the same console family. Meaning players with consoles in the same family, such as the PS4 and PS5 and the Xbox One and Series S|X, will keep all their progress. This means all MyTEAM Points, Tokens, cards, and progress will be shared across both versions of consoles within the same family. So if any Xbox player wants to experience NBA 2K23 in their new Xbox Series X, they will not have to grind the game from the start.

Unfortunately, there will not be any crossplay between different platforms. This is a shame, many games are implementing this feature across many genres, and it helps to bring the community together. Many games suffer from long queue times and awful matchmaking experiences, and with crossplay, this issue has become less painful.

NBA 2K23 has two different builds, so to have crossplay properly, the developers would have to separate old and new-gen consoles from each other.

Even though the PS4 and Xbox One are old-gen by today’s standards, there are lots of players who are still playing in those systems, so it would not hurt to improve their experience more before they decide to update their hardware. All players can do right now is think about why this is not a launch feature.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official NBA 2K Twitter page.