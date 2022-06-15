Does Neon White Have Multiplayer?

As you zip and fly your way through the levels in Neon White, you may want to challenge your friends to see who the fastest Neon in Heaven is. Showcasing your skills in head-to-head races, you would be able to pull ahead at the last second and take the victory away from someone else to showcase how good you are at the game.

But, can you do that in Neon White? Let’s dive in and see if there are any multiplayer options in the game. Here’s all you’ll need to know about Neon White multiplayer!

Can You Play With Friends in Neon White

Unfortunately, at the time being, there is no way to play any form of multiplayer in Neon White. While the premise of having a speedrunning session against your bros could be a great idea, it’s something that hasn’t been added to the game yet. However, if you are connected to the internet, and you happen to get your hands on some Ace Medals, you’ll be able to test your speed and reflexes against the Global Leaderboard, where you’ll be able to race and dash your way to the top of leaderboards.

There may be more planned for the future, especially with the showcase of Level Rush Mode. Since you can control other neons in that particular mode, who is to say that we may not see some form of Multiplayer added in the future? There are multiple ways that it could work out spectacularly, but for the time being, you may have to settle for pushing yourself to beat everyone else in the world on the leaderboards.

Having friends around could make it a bit easier for you to track down gifts, as well so you could unlock the true ending. But after completing a stage, you can take some time out and make that happen by exploring all of the different parts of the world to your heart’s content. No matter the platform, you’ll be treated to an excellent time, but hopefully, you can explore it with friends in the future.

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.