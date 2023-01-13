Does One Piece Odyssey Have English Subtitles?

One Piece Odyssey is finally here, and the adventure is turning out to be a great addition to the series. With a revamped combat system and a new exploration mechanic, the game brings a lot to the table for the JRPG genre. The fact that the game is in Japanese might throw some players off and make them wonder whether or not there are English subtitles in-game. We are here to help as we explain the option to have English subtitles in One Piece Odyssey, so English speakers can understand the story while adventuring through the game.

Are there English Subtitles Available for One Piece Odyssey?

The good news is that One Piece Odyssey has the option to have English subtitles, allowing fans to take the time to read everything being said in the game. This is fantastic, considering One Piece Odyssey is supposed to have an engaging story, and to miss out on that would be a huge shame.

It is unfortunate, though, that the game currently doesn’t offer a dubbed version in English. This means that you will have to listen to the characters speak in Japanese, which is okay, but if you would like to avoid this, there is a workaround. You can go into settings and turn down or off the volume for characters, allowing you to listen to all sounds of combat and the open world without hearing the Japanese voice actors. You can do this by following the steps below:

Head into the Pause Menu.

Scroll over to the Settings tab on the far right.

Then scroll over to Sound Settings within this tab.

Scroll down to Voice Volume and lower it to 0.

After completing the steps above, you will hear everything except voice acting. This will provide a more pleasant experience for those who want to enjoy everything the game offers without constantly hearing a language they aren’t familiar with.

One Piece Odyssey is available now for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023