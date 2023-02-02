Does Overwatch 2 Have Split Screen?

When it comes to multiplayer games, there’s particular fun to be had when you play it on the same screen or TV as someone next to you. It’s become something that many don’t support anymore. While it’s slowly becoming a relic of the past, does Overwatch 2 have a split screen or any mode where you can play locally with more than one person?

Does Overwatch 2 Have a Split Screen Mode?

Unfortunately, that isn’t possible if you’re looking to play with someone on the same screen. It’s a bit of a bummer, but not all is doom and gloom. Overwatch 2 is available on practically every current supported platform in the market right now. This also includes the Nintendo Switch.

Better yet, the game is also free-to-play. There are even fewer barriers for people who have never played to give it a go. However, note that starting off as a new player in Overwatch 2 means that you will have to unlock a good portion of your roster, including new characters introduced in the game.

Luckily, when playing with friends, the time should fly by, win or lose. Though, if you do win matches, unlocking Heroes will happen even quicker. Unlocking characters will also help you learn matchups and even pick up a few mains along the way. That will be useful if you decide to take on the Competitive Mode in the game, although there are some restrictions there too.

So, while you don’t have the option to play locally with another friend in Overwatch 2, it’s quite accessible in allowing new players to join. Of course, it does imply that they have a console that the game is on so they can play it themselves, with an internet connection.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023