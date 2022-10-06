Is Overwatch 2 on Nintendo Switch?

With Overwatch 2 becoming free-to-play after the success of its paid predecessor, thousands of players are desperate to jump in and see what this esteemed title has to offer. However, since the first game was available on Nintendo Switch and has since shut down to commemorate the release of the second installment, several Nintendo Switch players have been questioning whether or not the second game will be similarly available on the console. So read on to find out whether or not Overwatch 2 is available on Nintendo Switch.

Is Overwatch 2 Available on Nintendo Switch?

Overwatch 2 is available to download on Nintendo Switch, which was expected following the popularity of the first game. Besides being free-to-play on a considerable amount of consoles, the game is set to receive several updates, events, heroes, maps, and modes across every platform during its lifespan. Also, if you had a reasonable progression to transfer in the first game, your progress won’t be lost during the game transfer either, and any items, skins, or credits will be transferred across and implemented into the new game.

The game is also cross-platform, allowing players to connect with friends despite playing on different consoles. Additionally, the game is cross-progression so that everything can be transferred should you try your hand at a different platform.

There are currently two versions of Overwatch 2 on Nintendo Switch: the free base game and a paid DLC titled “Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack.” This DLC contains the Season One Premium Battle Pass, 7 Legendary Skins, 2,000 Overwatch Coins to spend in the new in-game shop, 5 epic skins, and an exclusive Player Icon. So for any player looking to get ahead of the game and redeem some serious in-game rewards, starting with the DLC will provide instant access to the Legendary Edition.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.