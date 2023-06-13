Does Phasmophobia Have Cross Play and Cross Progression?

Image: Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia is available on PC and coming to consoles very soon which means it may have cross play and cross progression. So, does it or doesn’t it? Here is whether Phasmophobia has cross play and/or cross progression.

Phasmophobia: Cross Play and Cross Progression, Explained

Since Phasmophobia is coming to consoles in August 2023, what’s the news on cross play and cross progression?

Phasmophobia Cross Play, Explained

As far as cross play goes for Phasmophobia, every platform will have optional cross play. If you want to play with players only on your platform, like on PlayStation 5 for example, you can select that. The same goes for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

However, if you want to play Phasmophobia cross play, you absolutely can. If you have a friend on Xbox Series X|S and you’re on PC, you can play together.

Phasmophobia Cross Progression, Explained

For cross progression, Kinetic Games hasn’t revealed details just yet. Our guess is that Phasmophobia won’t have cross progression because you don’t sign into an account that can link all of your platforms together like you can on something like Destiny 2.

We could be proven wrong and Phasmophobia might have cross progression. However, from the looks of it, we doubt it will have cross progression which is always a bummer.

If Phasmophobia does get cross progression, it would make sense that all your progress on PC could transfer to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and vice versa. We’ll have to wait and see.

Since more details about the Phasmophobia console release is coming soon, you can join the Phasmophobia Discord to get the latest news and make some ghost-hunting friends to show you the ropes. If you want to learn some of the basics, check out our guides like how to determine freezing temperatures.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023