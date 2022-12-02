In recent years, Photo Mode has become a feature that many players come to expect from Tripple A titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Cyberpunk: 2077. The Callisto Protocol launched on December 2, and now many players are asking the same thing. So if you are one of the many players wondering if The Callisto Protocol has Photo Mode, we will give you the answer you need.

Does The Callisto Protocol Have Photo Mode?

Yes, The Callisto Protocol has Photo Mode. Now players can rest assured they will be able to capture their favorite moments in this new horror experience from a veteran of the acclaimed Dead Space franchise. The Callisto Protocol promises to bring back the horror staple of the Dead Space franchise.

Any player who played a title of the Dead Space franchise will feel right at home just by watching the game’s trailer. But players should not go into the game thinking this is a Dead Space copy, The Callisto Protocol is a Dead Space spiritual success, and the developers have taken the horror and gore to another level. Surprising players in every corner with its scary enemies, high-tension moments, and thrilling melee combat.

Even though the game launched in a handful of hours, The Callisto Protocol has gathered many negative reviews on Steam. Most negative reviews are because of its underwhelming performance. Many players have shared their experiences facing constant stuttering, frame drops, and low frame rates using high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3080.

The Callisto Protocol players will have to deal with these issues themselves until the developers update the game and fix all these performance-related issues. Many players are sharing their DIY solutions to deal with these problems, so you may encounter a post or two on Reddit related to the game.

PC players always want the best experience possible, so many of them are already working on their solutions to experience the game how they want. If you are having trouble in your playthrough, read any of our The Callisto Protocol guides, and we will help you.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022