Triangle Strategy is a game that won the hearts of players all over the world thanks to its charismatic and deep cast of characters, as well as its narrative, and combat system, which brought new elements to the Tactic RPG genre. With that said, another one of the game’s strongest suits lies in the way players are able to define their fate based on the many choices they must make throughout their journey, as they will all affect their overall Conviction value, which will in turn directly interfere with how characters treat you as well as who will be willing to join your party as you cross the continent. But is there romance in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s whether or not is there romance in Triangle Strategy.

Does Triangle Strategy Have Romance?

To put it bluntly, no, there are no romance-related mechanics in Triangle Strategy. But it is not like the game is completely deprived of romance, since its protagonist, Serenoa, and Frederica Aesfrost are betrothed to one another and showcase throughout the campaign their care for each other, the latter of which is one of the focuses of two the game’s endings.

Do Serenoa and Frederica End Up Together?

This section includes heavy spoilers regarding the true ending of Triangle Strategy, so read at your own risk.

Frederica and Serenoa do end up together in two of the game’s endings, the one unlocked after accepting Benedict’s strategy and on the game’s True Ending, where, after refusing all strategies and formulating his own plan, Serenoa and his allies are able to join forces and bring peace to the land. In this end, Serenoa and Frederica get married while surrounded by their friends and celebrate the bright future ahead.

You can play Triangle Strategy right now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2023