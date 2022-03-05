Triangle Strategy Choices: Unity vs Morality vs Liberty Explained

Triangle Strategy, the newest series from Tactic veterans Square-Enix, features not only intense battles but intense moral choices. The ideas of Unity, Morality, and Liberty weigh heavily in your journey through this title, and you may not know where you will learn as you play.

However, that’s where we come into play. We will help you on your journey through Triangle Strategy, and help you figure out where your morals lie, and which is the best choice for you to follow. Which philosophy will you follow along with most?

Triangle Strategy – Which Philosophy Is Best? Unity, Morality, or Liberty

As you make your way through Triangle Strategy, you’ll be faced with choices to make that could affect the way that your story plays out. When there is a dialog that comes your way, you’ll be granted 3 Different Choices to make, each of them standing for either Utility, Morality or Liberty. The choice you make will not only change how people may view you, but could help you recruit new troops if their ideals match with yours.

As you make your way through, you’ll need to make some morally tough decisions, but we are here to explain what each of these options could mean for you;

Utility is for the sake of the greater good. Serona would be willing to persuade others to do what is right, while still having the opportunity to stand up for the proper thing

Morality is siding with what you think is right. Taking the time to see if what you're doing is right or wrong will help you keep your Morality in check

Liberty is being able to do what is needed without thinking. Taking a stand for the people below you, you're willing to risk lives to do what is right

The course your story takes depends highly on how you are reacting to those around you and can lead you down a different path than other players. Go with your instincts, feel with your heart, or go with what your mind tells you, only you can make the correct choice.

Making sure that you are thinking before you act not only takes place during battles but during conflicts and conversations. You’ll want to make sure that you are not only strong in battle, but strong in words, as saying the wrong thing could have horrible consequences. Standing up for those who need it most may be the moral high ground, but you may have other plans ahead in your quest through these harsh lands.

Triangle Strategy is available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on March 5th, 2022