Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Release Time – When Can You Download the New DLC?

The first DLC for Doom Eternal, titled The Ancient Gods: Part One, is releasing soon, and here’s when you can download it. This DLC is the first part of a two-part expansion that will send players to never before seen realms of the Doom universe, pitting them against new demons and granting them new abilities to rip and tear with unwavering fury. Doom Eternal is already a great game, and there’s a ton of new content waiting to be explored in the expansion.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One Release Time

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One will be available for download on Tuesday, October 20 at 5 AM PT/ 8 AM ET. We’ve converted that time into several different time zones for your convenience below.

5:00 AM PT

7:00 AM CT

8:00 AM ET

1:00 PM UK

2:00 PM CET

9:00 PM JT

10:00 PM AEDT

Both parts of the expansion are available in the Doom Eternal Year 1 Pass, which contains a few other digital bonuses for the game as well. The Ancient Gods is a sizable experience according to Doom Eternal director Hugo Martin, so big that you don’t even need to own the base game to play it. It’s a standalone expansion, so you can jump straight into the new content if you haven’t played Doom Eternal. We don’t know why you’d want to skip the excellent main game, however. In our Doom Eternal review, we praised the game’s unwavering dedication to the unique type of experience it set out to provide, saying “It’s in charge from the beginning, never relinquishing its grip until the credits roll”

Doom Eternal is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game recently hit Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can play the base game for free with their subscription and pick up The Ancient Gods at a discount. The game can also be played on Android devices via xCloud streaming.