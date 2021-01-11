Dragon Ball FighterZ is nearly a three year old game at this point, but Arc System Works keeps supporting the game with more content. Very recently we learned the final two characters that were getting added as part of FighterZ Pass 3, which are Super Baby 2 and SSJ4 Gogeta. Super Baby 2 is set to launch this week and alongside him comes a new patch with some balance fixes.
Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.26 Patch Notes
The character roster for Dragon Ball FighterZ is pretty massive by now and with that means there are lots of characters to keep balanced so that some are more dominant than others. As a result, there have been plenty of fixes and now the latest patch focuses exclusively on the characters, which you can see below or on the Bandai Namco website.
- Vegeta
- Energy Cutter no longer hits the same opponent multiple times under certain conditions.
- Gotenks
- Fixed an issue in which damage scaling would not apply to any attack canceled into after Miracle Super Punch or Great Special Rolling Kick.
- Cell
- Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to perform a Super Attack after standing light attack: follow-up 2.
- Piccolo
- Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to land a standing unique attack against some characters while they are in the air.
- Master Roshi
- Fixed an issue in which the opponent would lock up when Master Roshi canceled their attack with Lullaby Fist.
- Fixed an issue in which the K.O. animation for Evil Containment Wave would not play correctly under certain conditions.
- Made it easier to perform an Ultimate Z Change from Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire.
- Reduced invincibility time for Martial Spirit and Z Assist (B Type).
- Lengthened start-up of the 2nd hit of Z Assist (B Type) when the attack does not hit the opponent’s main character.
- Start-up for Z Assist (B Type) no longer speeds up when Master Roshi is hit by the opponent’s attack before start-up.
- Hit
- Fixed an issue in which Direct Hit would not land against some characters who are in a wall bounce.
- Goku (Ultra Instinct)
- Fixed an issue in which some characters would freeze under certain conditions during an Ultimate Z Change involving Unpolished Instinct.
- Captain Ginyu
- Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Z Assist (B Type).
- Android 21
- Fixed an issue in which heavy Hors d’Oeuvre Stab could not be performed with half a Ki gauge bar when it links from some absorbed Special Moves.
- Bardock
- Fixed an issue in which the timing at which an Ultimate Z Change is no longer possible during the mid-air version of Saiyan Spirit differed from the grounded version.
- Goku (SSGSS)
- Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Super God Shock Flash (Heavy).