Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Avoid Stun Attacks

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is full of fast paced combat between you and your opponent where you very rarely are entirely in the same place for more than a second. One of the exceptions to this rule is when you end up getting stunned and being frozen for a few seconds. This leaves you very vulnerable to attack and is something you obviously want to avoid. Considering this is something that happens very often in battle, avoiding it is key and this guide will explain what to watch for so that you can avoid incoming stun attacks.

How To Avoid Stun Attacks

Stun attacks are easily one of the most frustrating parts of battle, because it seems like they happen very often and slow down the overall gameplay. They always seem to come when you are in the middle of an attack too, so you have a hard time avoiding them unless you know exactly what to watch out for.

When you are in combat, keep a close eye on the enemy and look for when they start to glow red. This is different from when enemies start having a red aura glowing around then when they activate their surge, so make sure to learn how to differentiate from the two.

When the enemy starts glowing red, this means they are about to use a stun attack that has pretty solid range, which can differ depending on the enemy. Even if you are in the middle of a combo, which is when it seems like they always start glowing red, starting backing up as fast as you can by pressing X on PS4. You want to figure out just how far out you have to be to get out of the range of the attack and stand there.

Once the stun attack is complete, go right in and start attacking again. It can definitely be easy to be caught up guard by a stun attack if you overextend yourself and just can’t stop attacking and escaping in enough time. If you get hit it won’t be the end of the world, but not getting stunned can definitely help you win much faster and not give the enemy a chance to get the upper hand.