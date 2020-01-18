One of the most iconic moments in all of Dragon Ball is when a Saibaman grabs onto Yamcha and explodes, killing the long running character. His body just laying in a fetal position in a crater has led to many different memes and even a Funko Pop figure, so you knew that had to be in the game in some capacity. Before that moment though, you get a chance to fight against the Saibamen as Gohan with a little help from Yamcha in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

How To Beat Saibamen

Saibamen are little green creatures used by Vegeta and Nappa as minions to take care of business for them before they even have to get their hands dirty. The only time these show up in the series are for this fight and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot lets you take part in that fight with one support character.

The fight starts with three Saibamen on the map at once against Gohan and Yamcha, with Yamcha serving as your support character. The Saibamen themselves are pretty weak, each only having one health bar. Where a little bit of trouble can come in though is when they are tag teaming you and overwhelming you.

When they start doing, make sure to guard and try to pull off your Vanish Attack to appear behind them. They are pretty fast, but getting your Masenko off on them can also really deplete their meters.

Just try to focus on each of the Saibamen one at a time before moving onto the next, as reducing their numbers can definitely make things a lot easier for you.