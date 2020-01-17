Dragon Ball may have had its roots in martial arts, but ki and energy attacks became even more important as the series went on. That naturally has carried over the array of different video games based on the franchise as well, where these type of attacks are central to the combat. You cannot just use them infinitely though, as there is always some sort of meter associated with your ki that requires charging throughout the match. Knowing how to charge this is very important and this guide will explain how you can do so in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

How To Charge Ki

As you can see in the image above, Goku has two meters next to him. This is the same with any character you end up playing as in the game too. The top meter is the health bar for your character and the bottom blue one is your ki meter. This is what you need to keep an eye on when you’re using ki attacks and super attacks.

When your ki meter is depleted or you just need more of it, you can charge this up very easily. To charge your ki, simply hold down Triangle on PS4, or the corresponding button on your chosen platform, to start charging up your ki.

Charging your ki leaves you completely vulnerable though, so you have to be very careful about when you do it. As a result, you need to try and create as much separate between you and the enemy as possible. Using melee attacks to knock them far away can give you a little window, while stunning the enemy can be the best method here to really charge your meter effectively.