Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Do A Super Finish

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does a really good job at introducing new mechanics as you play through the story, some not until a good bit into the game. One of those mechanics is known as the Super Finish, which you won’t be able to pull off until later in the game. This is also tied to a trophy/achievements, so we have created a guide to explain how you can do this.

How To Do A Super Finish

Whenever you win a battle in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you will be greeted with the words “Finished” at the end. However, there is a greater type of finish that you can pull off known as a Super Finish.

A Super Finish is not something that just happens in a specific fight, but rather can be done in a lot of different fights in the game, as long as you meet a few conditions. The first of these conditions is that the character you are using must be able to turn into a Super Saiyan. This means you can start to pull this off as soon as Goku goes Super Saiyan for the first time against Frieza. The only characters that can successfully do this are Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Trunks, Gotenks, and Vegito.

After turning into a Super Saiyan, you must also make sure that you are in Surge mode. This is the mode that you can access when the Tension gauge to the right of the character icon in battle is full and you hold down Triangle on PS4 beyond it filling up your ki meter. This is signified by a special power up animation, even when you are Super Saiyan.

You want to wait and do this at the very end of the battle, just about when the opponent is on their last bar of health, because there is one final condition. To get a Super Finish, you have to end the fight by using one of your Super Attacks to finish off the opponent.

In summary, you have to have a character that is a Super Saiyan, is in Surge mode, and then finishes off the opponent with a Super Attack with both of those conditions met. If you execute this correctly, you will get a special Super Finish animation to end the fight and get the Flashy Finish trophy your first time pulling it off.