Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Fast Travel

Dragon Ball Z is all about speed with the characters getting even faster the stronger they get. The various characters you play as can traverse the map as breakneck speeds already, but Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot comes with a large overworld for you to explore. Thankfully, the game implements a method of fast travel between areas in the game and this guide will reveal how you can access it.

How To Fast Travel

Fast Travel is unlocked rather early in the game once you get past the early missions with Gohan and arrive at Kame House. After the confrontation with Raditz, Goku and Piccolo set after Raditz to get young Gohan back. You will have to travel to a new area to do this though, which requires you to open up the World Map.

This is done easily by pressing the Touchpad on PS4 to bring up your Area Map. Then from here, press Triangle to go to the World Map, where you will see all the available options. For anywhere you have visited so far in the game, you can easily select that area and fast travel to it right away.

This will then place you within that area that you have to explore yourself. These areas are decent sized by still aren’t massive, so you can easily traverse them with your flying around or vehicles if you so choose.

Keep playing through the game and unlocking new areas to add to where you can fast travel between. Just open up to the World Map at anytime and fast travel to your heart’s desire whenever you would like. This is great for completing the various sidequests in the game, allowing you to move around at will.