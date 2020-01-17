Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Fish

Goku grew up living in the wild and became a master fisherman over the years. With the numerous mini-games included in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there was pretty much no way they could not include a fishing mini-game into the mix as well. Fishing is introduced quite early in the game and this guide will help you figure out what you need to do to catch fish.

How To Fish

The fishing mini-game found in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is far from complicated, with there only being a few steps you need to worry about. First of all, you need to find a fishing spot by the water, which is signified by a blue circle and a fish icon hovering over it.

Once you get to the spot, you have two options, Fish or Use Bait. You don’t outright need bait to fish in the game, but they can help you in certain ways. Bait can be used to attract certain types of fish when you are looking for one certain type, as well as provide you with extra items.

Regardless of whether you use bait or not, the fishing mini-game itself is the same. Start up the mini-game by pressing Circle on PlayStation 4, or the corresponding button on your platform, and Goku will get into a stance with his fake tail that has it down in the water.

At this point, you only have one thing you can do, which is to press the left analog stick to wiggle your tail. Once you start wiggling the tail, all the fish in the area will make a beeline for your tail, with the closest one always making it to your first. This means if you are wanting a certain kind of fish and don’t have specific bait, you need to keep and eye and see when the fish you want is closest and facing your direction.

Once a fish does make its way to your tail, a QTE event will instantly trigger that has two steps. The first brings up a meter with a moving arrow that requires you to press the button provided when the arrow is in the highlighted area. After this, the fish will be tossed up in the air and you now have to wait and press another button that appears when a circle is within a certain highlighted area.

For both of these, the button required to press in both parts changes, so you have to make sure you’re paying attention. There is plenty of time for both of these though, so you really shouldn’t have any trouble overall.