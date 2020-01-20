Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features a bevy of different collectibles for you to find throughout your playthrough. Some of these are similar uses while others are used for one thing in particular. D Medals are one of the latter, as you need them to upgrade or learn new super attacks for your characters. As a result, these are very important to your journey and this guide will let you know how you can find them in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

How To Get D Medals

D Medals play a pretty important role in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as it is important to learn different super attacks to upgrade your characters as you play through the game. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is not a cakewalk to play through, so getting them is vital to your long term survival.

You can obtain D Medals in a few different ways in the game, one more random than others. The first and best way to earn D Medals is to play through the game and complete as many of the game’s sub-quests as you can. Not everyone of these rewards you with a D Medal, but it seems like more than not you will get a D Medal for completing most of them. These sub-quests aren’t really even that long either, so you can really start to rack up on them in no time. The only thing that really can hold you back is a lack of sub-quests being available at that time in the game.

The other more random method of obtaining D Medals is finding them scattered across the overworld. There are many different types of orbs you can find in the game, most of them in the air, but there are some special ones located on the ground in places that look like the one above. They are kind of silverish with a pink and green huge to them as well. Look for these and interact with them to find D Medals while navigating the map. These are much harder to earn than the mission based ones, but they are definitely still around in pretty good numbers around the various locales in the game.