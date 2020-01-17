Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How to Get Off Nimbus

In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot the Flying Nimbus is one of the first vehicles that you get to use in the game. The flying nimbus is a cloud that Goku can ride to traverse the world, but there are times when you’ll want to get off Nimbus. This guide will explain how to get off the nimbus in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

When you want to get off Nimbus you simply need to press down on the d-pad. This works on both the PlayStation and the Xbox controller by pressing down on the d-pad. This is also the control for a controller used on PC. If you are using a keyboard to play the game, you would press the down arrow key to dismount the nimbus.

When you are on the ground you can also select different vehicles to use. You can do this by pressing left and right on the d-pad. To get back on the nimbus or to ride another vehicle, once selected you will press up on the d-pad to resume.

We have found that there are spots in the game where you can’t dismount the Nimbus. If you happen to be in an area where pressing down on the d-pad (or down arrow) isn’t working, you’re probably just in a spot where you aren’t allowed to get off.

RELATED TOPICS :