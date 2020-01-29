Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has a lot of different materials scattered around the world for you to find, some of which are definitely harder to find than others. Minerals are definitely some of the less common ones to find, with Refined Iron in particular being one of the most difficult to come across in this game. Since this is one of the hardest to find in the game, we have made a guide to help guide you in the right direction with some tips to find it in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. How To Get Refined Iron Materials can be found in a number of ways in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, some coming from enemies and quests, while others are found in the overworld. Some of these overworld items are out in the open and easy to find, but the key to finding Refined Iron will have us looking for something in particular. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT_20200129111409

Your best bet to find Refined Iron is to head to one of the more open areas such as Black Bog or Gizard Wasteland. Once you get there, open up the area map and look at the legend on the right to see the icon for Mineral Deposit. Look for any you find on the map and set a marker and head over to it.

Mineral Deposits are typically found in the side of mountains or most often in little caves off of mountains. Sometimes you have to destroy a rock in the way first, but eventually you’ll find them. The kind of mineral deposit you want to find here in particular are the blue ones as seen in the image at the top of the article.

Do not do anything to this deposit when you find it though, as we have one more step to help us out here. Go to the menu and save your game at this point. Now exit out of the menu and hit the mineral deposit with a ki blast to destroy it and the minerals from inside will automatically fly over to you and be added to your inventory. Make sure to keep an eye on the left side of the screen to see exactly which minerals you got from this deposit, as we are specifically looking for the Refined Iron.

If you did not get the Refined Iron from this, go to the menu and load your save from before. This will involved some RNG, as reloading the game will change what minerals are found in the deposit. If you don’t do it this way, you’ll have to wait and come back later when the mineral deposit has respawned, leaving you having to scour the map for these until you find one. Keep doing the reloading of the save and you will eventually get a Refined Iron in your possession.