Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Get Soul Emblems

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may feature the same story we all know and love, but the game implemented a number of new elements to the game. Having the game be an RPG allowed some things to be more fleshed out, with the Community Board being a good example of this. The Community Boards are made up of different Soul Emblems you collect during the game and this guide will explain how you can get more of them.

How To Get More Soul Emblems

Soul Emblems are special items you receive during your playthrough of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that look like circular discs, each with a character from the series on them. You will receive your first two of these with Goku and Gohan and then must earn more as you play.

There are a few ways to earn Soul Emblems in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a few pretty similar. The first of these is to just play through the main story. As you continue to play, you will be given Soul Emblems for the different main characters involved, with these also setting up as the leaders of the seven Community Boards.

From there, there are two other ways to get Soul Emblems. The first of these are the various sub-quests in the game. These won’t always provide you with a Soul Emblem, but more often than not helping a recognizable character from the series that you do not have a Soul Emblem for yet will reward you with one for themselves. This is not always the case, such as an Oolong sidequest, but it’s usually the case.

The other method involves the Dragon Balls, which allows you to refight the different bosses throughout the game. After doing this, you will receive their Soul Emblem if you manage to beat them. Just keep playing through the game and you should build up an army of different Soul Emblems to use and power up your various Community Boards in no time.