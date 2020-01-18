Money in video games has no set method of usage or ways of obtaining it, but most RPGs have a system where completing quests or defeating enemies provide you with more money. You would expect that to be how Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot handles it too, but that is not the case. You start with a little Zeni, the game’s form of currency, at the beginning, but you will run out of this very quickly. Having Zeni will be important for purchasing healing items and such from stores, so this guide will break down how you can earn more Zeni in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

How To Get Zeni

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has an overworld for you to explore that is made up of many smaller areas. Within each of these areas are plenty of items to find scattered all over the map. On top of that, you will receive lots of different items from completing quests and sidequests that will start filling up your inventory.

When you look at your inventory, you will notice that a lot of these items are listed as “exchange items.” These are items in the game that literally have no use other than to be sold for Zeni at a shop. You can also sell other items too, but you might want to hold onto items that have other uses. Gifts are one of these cases that you especially want to hold onto, as they are better served being used on Spirit Emblems.

Outside of selling items to shops, the only other way we know to earn Zeni in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is to summon Shenron and choose the wish that asks you to be rich to receive Zeni straight from him.