The Dragon Ball franchise has spawned countless games over the years, with the large majority of them being fighting games. While saving was important in the story modes for those games, saving has rarely been as important as it is in the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Being a full scale RPG, you’re going to want to save often and this guide will detail how you can save in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

How To Save

There are many different quality of life features in gaming that have become more and more prevalent over the years and auto-saving is definitely one of them. This allows players not to worry as much about saving all the time in a long play session without worrying about losing all their progress. It is also nice to have another option besides auto-save too, which Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does offer.

On top of the auto-save feature that is available in the game that you can rely on entirely if you so choose, there is also a manual saving feature. To save manually in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, start off by pausing the game. At this point, scroll down to the bottom option that says “System.”

Once you get to the next menu, you should see the option “Save.” This is clearly the one you want to pick, so select it to bring up the next screen. On this next screen, it will show you the current auto-save as well as your other save slots. Select the slot you want to save in here and you will have your progress saved and ready to load up next time you play.