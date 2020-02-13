Dragon Ball as a series always did a fantastic job at introducing new characters throughout to keep things fresh and interesting, with some having longer last impacts over the years. It is hard to argue that there were few characters that were as important and received the adoration level of Future Trunks. While the character does show up in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and is playable throughout the Android saga in the game, unlocking Future Trunks for freeplay is a lot more tricky than some of the other main characters. As a result, we have created a guide that explains how you can get Future Trunks in the post-game section of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

How To Unlock Future Trunks

Playing through Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot typically unlocks characters as you play through, such as the likes of Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and Piccolo. However, that is not the case for all characters in the game. While most of your characters will be controlled due to story reasons during the story arcs, intermission segments and the post-game let you choose who you want to have in your party as playable and as support characters.

Future Trunks is one of the characters that you actually have to unlock to be able to play as in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which you won’t have access to until the post-game after the conclusion of the Majin Buu arc. This means you have a lot to do before you get there, as the game is fairly long.

After the conclusion of the Majin Buu saga, head to the Capsule Corporation in West City as Goku exclusively and you will find Bulma. As long as you have completed the preceded missions she has available, you will eventually find Bulma standing with Future Trunks outside of his time machine. By speaking with Bulma here, you can then unlock Future Trunks for use in the game, as well as the Lone Guardian side-quest involving Trunks.

With Future Trunks unlocked, you can now set him as the leader of your party if you so choose and navigate your way around the semi-open world with the fan favorite character.