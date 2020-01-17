Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Use Gifts

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has a lot more to it than your usual Dragon Ball Z fighting game and even the fairly robust Xenoverse series. The game is an RPG at heart and has relationship mechanics that involve you building up relationships with characters you come across. These are not in the romantic sense of course, but just building relationships that help you in the long run in the game. Gifts can be a good way to boost these relationships as well, but you have to know how to use them correctly.

How To Use Gifts

Who doesn’t like receiving gifts? That is the mentality that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot goes with, as gifts are used as a means of upgrading relationships with other characters found on the various community boards.

When interacting with certain characters and helping them out, you will be rewarded with a Soul Emblem of their own that you can use to place on one of your Community Boards. Once a Soul Emblem is placed on a Community Board, you want to focus on upgrading that character to help upgrade your overall Community Board to unlock additional bonuses.

The way to improve your relationships with players are by giving them gifts that you obtain in the game. To do this, open up the pause menu and select “Community.” From here, select “Soul Emblems” and then the character that you want to give a gift too. You can also just go straight to the Community Board and find the one you want that way as well, but this is more direct.

Once you are highlighted over the character you want to give a gift to on the Community Board, whether it’s a secondary character you help like Eighter or Goku himself, press Triangle on PS4 when hovered over the icon.

This will bring you to a new screen where it breaks down the ranking for that character in each of the Community Boards, as well as some extra information as well. From here, just press X on PS4 to bring up the gifts and you can select any of the ones you have in your inventory to give to boost the specified categories associated with each gift.