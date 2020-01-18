Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – King Yemma’s Quiz Answers

In the shock of the century, our hero Goku dies once again at the hands of Piccolo as part of a sacrifice to take down Raditz. Most Dragon Ball related games just jump straight from this moment to when Vegeta and Nappa arrive on Earth a year later. That is not the case with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot though, as we get a glimpse, albeit still fairly short, of Goku’s journey to King Kai’s. The first stop is at the desk of King Yemma where he quizzes the character for entry to Snake Way.

King Yemma’s Quiz Answers

To allow Goku passage onto Snake Way, King Yemma asks Goku a series of questions that are pretty simple. Even with their simplicity, we wanted to help people with the answers that may have accidentally skipped the dialogue leading up to it and missed some information. The following are the questions asked by King Yemma and the correct answers for each of them.

Q1: Where was Raditz sent?

A1: Heaven

A2: Hell (Correct Answer)

Q2: Who is more powerful?

A1: King Yemma (Correct Answer)

A2: Kami

Q3: Who is judged here after death?

A1: Only Earthlings

A2: Everyone (Correct Answer)

Q4: Is there a way to bring back those who have already died?

A1: Yes (Correct Answer)

A2: No

Q5: Which question is this?

A1: The 5th (Correct Answer)

A2: The 4th

That last question may seem like the easiest of all, but is a little tricky in that King Yemma first says you are incorrect for choosing it. He then realizes that he is wrong himself though and lets you pass to head to Snake Way and head toward King Kai’s house.