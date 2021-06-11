Update 1.60 has arrived for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Bandai Namco has now released a new patch for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot today on all platforms. The main purpose for today’s patch is to usher in the new DLC pack that is out now.

The DLC allows you to play as Future Trunks and Future Gohan as they have to fight off the invading forces of Android 17 and Android 18. This is a bleak timeline in Dragon Ball Z since most of the other Z fighters were killed off by the aforementioned Android bad guys.

Later in the timeline, Future Trunks also has a chance to defeat Imperfect Cell. This arc pretty much follows the story of Future Trunks’ point of view when the Androids come.

As for the patch itself, on PS4 the file size is 4.945 GB. Bear in mind, the file size may vary if you own the game on the PC or Xbox One platforms. You can read the patch notes below from the PS4’s update history info.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.60 Patch Notes

Implemented data for “-TRUNKS- THE WARRIOR OF HOPE”

Made other adjustments

If anymore patch notes are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.